UPDATE | 'Missing' St Catherine siblings ran away to father in Westmoreland

The police are reporting that siblings 10-year-old Roxanne Willie and 12-year-old Marlon Willie, both of Cockings Hill district, Guys Hill, St Catherine, who were reported missing on Wednesday, have returned home.

They are said to be in good health.

It came to light that the children left their family home in St Catherine and travelled by public transportation to their father in Westmoreland.

The Jamaica Star reports that an officer from the Guys Hill Police Station indicated that the children's father made contact with relatives, informing them that the children were in his care.

According to their stepfather, Clive Bennett, the children travelled from Guys Hill to a small community known as Grange, Westmoreland.

"Them travel from Guys Hill to Linstead to Spanish Town to Mandeville and from Mandeville to Savanna-la-Mar on bus," he said.

He said that the boy disappeared in the past, but this was the first time the girl was going missing.

Read More Here: Missing kids found 100 miles from home

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.