Water disruptions for some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission is advising that it will be shutting down water supply to several communities in St Andrew in order to carry out scheduled maintenance work at several facilities.

These works are scheduled to be carried out as follows:

Pulpa Spring Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Time: 10:00 am to 4:00pm

Areas to be affected: Sections of David's Hill and Surroundings

Suzie Spring Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Time: 10:00 am to 4:00pm

Areas to be affected: Belcour, Maryland and Mine Peace

Customers in these areas are being urged to store water for use during the period of disruption.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.