Labouring in the rain to fix Edgehill School of Special Education

St Mary:

Despite widespread rains, Labour Day activities went ahead in several St Mary communities on Thursday.

The parish project, spearheaded by the St Mary Municipal Corporation, was the undertaking of renovation work at Edgehill School of Special Education in Trinity in the parish.

Heavy morning showers affected work at the institution, where the focus was erecting a tank for rainwater harvesting, planting grass to prevent soil erosion, installing a shower in the bathroom, ridding the ceiling of bats and painting the classrooms.

The municipal team, which included Mayor Richard Creary, acting CEO Yolande Jankie, Donald Douglas, acting chief engineer Donald Douglas, and others, was joined by Member of Parliament for Central St Mary Dr Maurice Guy and volunteers from the HEART Trust/NTA, the National Youth Service, the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), the community and the school family.

“Looks like we should be able to achieve, if not all, most of what we set out to do today,” said an optimistic Creary, even as the rains persisted.

“We are excited, we are grateful that all the entities have come together at this time to help with this Labour Day project. We are in need of what they are doing,” said a delighted vice-principal Charmaine Palmer-Lee.

The school currently caters to 45 students.

Meanwhile, Guy pointed out that although the rain was welcome, it may have kept some persons away from the parish project. However, there were several other projects being undertaken in the parish, he said.

Sandals Foundation took on the repainting of the Port Maria Infant School, assisted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force. At Hillside Primary and Infant School, the perimeter fencing was repaired. A bus stop was constructed in Esher, while others in Rosend and Martins were painted. A walkway was constructed at the Highgate Primary and Junior High School, and the market wall in Highgate was given a facelift.

Meanwhile, a team from GoldenEye targeted the Annotto Bay Hospital.