Road deaths for May on pace to be lowest monthly figure so far this year
Published:Saturday | May 25, 2019 | 1:40 PM
May is on pace to record the lowest number of road deaths for a single month this year.
Up to Thursday, according to the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport, 20 persons have died on the nation’s roadways this month.
A total of 44 road deaths were recorded in April, the highest for a single month so far this year.
There 36 road fatalities in January, 38 in February and 35 in March.
A total of 173 persons have died on the nation’s roadways since January 1.
According to the Road Safety Unit, this is a 23 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period last year.
