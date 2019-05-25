Road deaths for May on pace to be lowest monthly figure so far this year

May is on pace to record the lowest number of road deaths for a single month this year.

Up to Thursday, according to the Road Safety Unit in the Ministry of Transport, 20 persons have died on the nation’s roadways this month.

A total of 44 road deaths were recorded in April, the highest for a single month so far this year.

There 36 road fatalities in January, 38 in February and 35 in March.

A total of 173 persons have died on the nation’s roadways since January 1.

According to the Road Safety Unit, this is a 23 per cent increase when compared with the corresponding period last year.