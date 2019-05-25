Rotary Club committed to nation building through education

From education to health, the Rotary Club of New Kingston (RCNK) has been taking a hands-on approach in contributing to the development of Jamaica.

As the club celebrates its 29th year of service to Jamaica, it focuses on the crucial role education plays in the development of the society and has undertaken several projects in this area.

Members of the RCNK, led by its president, Peta-Gay Pryce, recently donated computers to the Young Women’s Christian Association School Leavers’ Institute (YWCA SLI) in Kingston and have committed to further assisting the learning institution in whatever way they can.

In responding to the donation, principal of the institution, Denise Jefferies, said she was grateful for the contribution as the school was in need of much support, adding that they were “seeking assistance with minor renovations to be done to the space allocated to the [school’s] reading room”.

The club has committed to retrofitting the reading room and has also responded to the school’s call for mentors for the students.

Throughout the years, RCNK has carried out a series of literacy projects to assist children, as well as adults, to develop their reading and learning skills and will continue to do so as it celebrates its 29th year of service above self.

To date, RCNK has worked extensively with children and has made numerous donations of reading materials, learning aids, stationery, and toiletries to several inner-city learning institutions, including the Kyntyre, Nannyville, and Gordon Town basic schools.

RCNK has also refurbished the kitchen at the Nannyville Basic School to bring it in line with government standards and to ensure that there is a proper facility to provide each student with balanced nutrition to aid in learning.

Asked what drives the club to continue its mission, Pryce said the club knows that a ripple effect will be created by its positive actions.

“We believe that if each individual is able to become his/her better self, the positive energy from that achievement will have a substantial multiplier effect across society. At that point, we will all be better able to identify and support the strengths within each other at the individual, organisational, community and national levels,” she said.