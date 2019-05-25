UDC gets early childhood institution ready for certification

The team from the St Ann Development Company (SADCo) returned to the Eltham Early Childhood Institution in St Ann on Labour Day to finish the job they started last year, that of helping the school get ready for certification by the Early Childhood Commission.

The main focus of the team on Thursday was to add sand to the children’s play area, one of the stipulations of the commission. Some windows were changed and a general beautification of the facility undertaken, including the painting of the building and the cutting of the yard.

After the work put in by the team on Thursday, Farrah Blake, SADCo’s director of subsidiary management, told The Gleaner she was confident that all requirements had that been met for the school to be certified.

“Last year, we started this project; there was an obvious need. This school has been trying to get themselves certified through the Early Childhood Commission, and there were some actions that needed to be taken, so we started last year with our assistance, and this year, we decided to come and complete the project. They will be certified after this Labour Day activity.”

Blake said that SADCo, a subsidiary of the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), has nevertheless pledged further assistance, if necessary, to ensure certification.

As its mandate, SADCo manages assets of the UDC in St Ann, including Dunn’s River Falls and Park, Ocho Rios Bay Beach, Turtle River Park and Green Grotto Caves.

Approximately 30 team members from SADCo turned out for the Labour Day project.