22 convicted, sentenced on various crimes in circuit and gun courts in St James

A total of 22 persons were convicted and sentenced for various crimes when they appeared in the St James Circuit Court and Western Regional Gun Court last week.

Among them were five persons who were charged with murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and were sentenced. They are:

- Rick Dickson, otherwise called ‘Ferry Graham’, was sentenced to four years imprisonment at hard labour.

- Fitzroy Manderson was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at hard labour.

- Garfield Haughton was sentenced to four years imprisonment at hard labour.

- Kenyon Smith pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 10 years at hard labour.

- Adolphus Allen pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was sentenced to six years imprisonment.

The following persons were convicted for various sexual offences:

- Lloyd Tomlinson, who was found guilty of rape and forcible abduction, was sentenced to five years imprisonment on each charge. The sentence is to run concurrently.

- Germaine Clarke pleaded guilty to sexual intercourse with a person under 16 and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

- Tevan Martin was sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for three years with a supervision order, for having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 and grievous sexual assault.

- Paul Reid, who pleaded guilty to incest, was sentenced to five years imprisonment at hard labour.

Five persons were also convicted for various breaches of the Firearms Act. They are:

- Ackeen Reid was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm and two years imprisonment for illegal possession of ammunition.

- Joheil Bligen was sentenced to 12 months’ probation for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

- Joseph Jenning was sentenced to two years probation with supervision for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

- Garnett Graham was fined $300,000 or two years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm and $50,000 or one year imprisonment for illegal possession of ammunition.

- Delroy Ranking was fined $750,000 or three years imprisonment and $350,000 or three years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Included among the persons being convicted and sentenced were eight for breaching the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act 2013 (lottery scamming). They are:

- Geraldine Luders, who pleaded guilty to possession of identity information and possession of access device, was fined $200,000 or five years imprisonment at hard labour on each count.

- Gavin Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of identity information and was fined $150,000 or three years imprisonment at hard labour and 12 months imprisonment at hard labour, suspended for two years with a probation order.

- Anthony Jeffison was fined $150,000 or three years imprisonment at hard labour and 12 months at hard labour, suspended for two years with a supervision order for possession of identity information.

- Keniel Johnson was fined $300,000 or three years imprisonment and 12 months imprisonment, suspended for three years with a supervision order for possession of identity information.

- Darreio Barracks was fined $300,000 or three years and 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years with a supervision order for possession of identity information.

- Alex Perry was fined $350,000 or three years imprisonment and 12 months imprisonment at hard labour, suspended for three years with a supervision order for possession of identity information

- Curtis Moore pleaded guilty to possession of identity information and was fined $200,000 or three years imprisonment and 18 months imprisonment, suspended for three years with a supervision order.

- Sheehan Campbell was fined $100,000 or 12 months imprisonment at hard labour for possession of identity information.

