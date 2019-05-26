Armed robbers shoot, injure 2 cops during robbery spree in May Pen

Two policemen were shot and injured during a confrontation with armed robbers along Main Street in May Pen, Clarendon this morning.

The sergeant and constable, who are attached to the May Pen Police Station, are now receiving treatment at hospital. The constable reportedly received gunshot injuries to the face and shoulder, while the sergeant was shot in the abdomen and buttocks.

Reports are that about 9:20 a.m. the lawmen challenged men armed with high-powered weapons travelling in two cars in the vicinity of Guinep Tree in the Clarendon capital. The gunmen opened fire at the policemen who were hit. The service vehicle was also damaged.

One of the get away vehicles, a white Toyota Probox, later crashed along Howard Avenue.

It's not clear if any of the gunmen was captured.

Unconfirmed reports are that a woman of Chinese descent was also abducted by the gunmen who were said to be on a robbery spree in the parish capital.

More details will follow.

