Finance Minister urges St Ann investors to build homes to meet growing demand

Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke is urging investors to consider building affordable homes for the increasing number of Jamaicans who are seeking now in the market to purchase homes.

Addressing the 64th annual awards banquet of the St Ann Chamber of Commerce at Jewel Runaway Bay Beach and Golf Resort last night, Clarke said there was a great demand for affordable houses.

“Home ownership is becoming a possibility for more and more Jamaicans in a way that few would have imagined before,” Clarke emphasised.

"The demand is great. Recently, 1,500 of those homes came to market in Montego Bay and there were over 10,000 applications. So anybody who is thinking about a business to go in, the business of providing affordable homes for everyday Jamaicans, this is an area of unbounded demand and the financing is available,” he advised

Clarke reiterated government’s commitment to establishing “institutional pillars” that could provide a foundation to continue the economic growth.

Noting that he had never spoken on certain topics in St Ann, the minister recapped several of the issues he spoke about in parliament including the abolition of several taxes and the divestment of the Wigton Windfarm in Manchester.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.