Hanover constable under probe after losing service firearm in taxi

A police constable attached to the Sandy Bay Police Station, in Hanover, is reportedly under probe after losing his service firearm in a taxi yesterday.

The policeman reportedly lost the service weapon while travelling in the taxi from Hopewell to the Sandy Bay station after completing beat duties in the Hopewell area.

After realising that the weapon was missing upon reaching the station, the distressed constable went in search of the taxi and its driver but was unsuccessful in finding them.

He then reported it to his superiors.

When contacted, a police officer at the station would only confirm the probe. Efforts to reach head of the Hanover police, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, proved futile.

As word spread in the community about the incident, residents lashed out at the police high command for not providing adequate service vehicles for the police station.

The residents say police personnel are regularly forced to take public transportation because of the lack of service vehicles

"Mi see the policeman when him go inna the car but is not a regular taxi so mi don't even know who it is and them caa blame the policeman, because him should not have been travelling in a taxi from the first place,"one female vendor said.

"The police them too worthless, you cah have policeman a work wid gun, and dem haffi a tek taxi come inna the community and back a station," she lamented.

