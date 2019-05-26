NCB says 95% of salary accounts now accessible, commits to fixing remaining issues today

Jamaica's largest bank, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB), says it has now processed 95 per cent of salary accounts that were affected by technical issues that prevented customers from accessing funds.

In a release this morning, NCB Group Managing Director Patrick Hylton said the majority of customers were able to access salary payments as of yesterday.

"Persons with accounts held at other institutions are expected to receive their salaries by Monday May 27, if they have not received them already," Hylton said. "NCB did receive some additional files on Saturday, May 25th and is working to process these in the shortest possible time as well," he added.

The NCB boss blamed various technical problems for the delay in processing salary payments.

“Incomplete files, duplicate submissions, and errors in the files have impacted the pace of processing resulting in some further delays for a smaller fraction of files,” he reported.

He has given a commitment for the issues with the remaining accounts to be resolved by the bank's technical team today. "The NCB team continues to work on ensuring that the processing of the outstanding files is completed on Sunday May 26, 2019," Hylton said.

And NCB said it is putting measures in place to ensure that affected customers are not penalised for late payments on utility, loans and credit card facilities.

"We are taking steps internally to ensure that impacted customers are not penalised with late fees on our loan and credit card facilities,” Hylton advised.

Customers who have been impacted are encouraged to contact NCB at salary@jncb.com.

In meantime, NCB’s technical teams are continuing work on issues affecting several customers using some services on the online banking and mobile app platforms.

"We commit to keeping our customers updated on the timelines for service restoration," Hylton assured.

In the interim, the bank is advising that services such as bill payments, credit card payments, cash and cheque deposits, transfers, and withdrawals, remain available in branches 24 hours a day via Bank on the Go intelligent ABMs and kiosks.

For online banking or mobile app service issues, customers are invited to send a detailed report with supporting screenshots to ncbonline2019@jncb.com for assistance.

“The complete resolution of issues and restoration of customer confidence is the single priority of every single NCB team member starting with me. We will not rest until we make this right. Full stop,” said the NCB managing director in closing.

