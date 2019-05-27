Cops implicated in Vanessa Kirkland's death sentenced to 14 years and 6 months imprisonment

The three cops found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of 16-year-old schoolgirl Vanessa Kirkland in March 2012 have each been sentenced to 14 years and six months imprisonment.

Constables Ardewain Smith, 35, Durvin Hayles, 33, and Anna-Kay Bailey, 27, were on February 8 found guilty of manslaughter by a seven-member jury in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

During the trial, the court heard that Constables Bailey, Hayles, and Smith drove on to Norman Lane in Kingston sometime after 9 o' clock on March 20, 2012, and opened fire on a blue Suzuki Swift motorcar which was parked along the left side of the road.

Kirkland and six other occupants inside the car were shot.

She subsequently died from her injuries.

