Grade four students to sit PEP Performance Task Test this week

Grade-four students across the island will sit the first official Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Grade Four Performance Task test on May 30 and 31.

Acting Chief Education Officer, Winnie Berry, says sample questions are available on the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s official PEP website: https://pep.moey.gov.jm for both educators and parents to access.

“As the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information continues to support our grade-four students and teachers as they prepare for the sitting of the upcoming Grade Four Performance Task, we utilise this medium [PEP website] to share sample practice questions developed to assess our students’ Literacy and Numeracy competence,” Berry said.

She also thanked PEP stakeholders for their continuous commitment to the task of preparing students.

“As we continue to work together, as a team, to roll out the full implementation of the assessment component of the National Standards Curriculum, we once again crave your understanding as we work in partnership for the improvement of the system and the benefit of our students,” she said.

PEP is the series of tests that have replaced the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) as the national secondary school entrance examination. It is intended to provide a better and more complete profile of students’ academic and critical-thinking capabilities at the end of primary-level education.

Students will sit the PEP exams over three years in grades four, five and six. Grad-six students previously sat their Ability Test on February 26 and their Performance Task exams on March 27 and 28.

Grade-five students will sit the first PEP Grade Five Performance Task test on June 20.

