Johnson Smith calls for ACP, EU countries to accelerate climate change financing

Jamaica’s Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, has called for African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States and European Union (ACPEU) countries to take immediate and innovative actions to fast track financing initiatives for climate action.

Johnson Smith, who was speaking at the 44th Session of the Joint ACP-EU Council of Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, noted that while Small Island Developing States (SIDS) are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change“its impacts know no geographic or economic barriers such that addressing climate change must be the prerogative of all countries.”

She also called for “Parties to the Paris Agreement to fulfil their obligations thereunder and to be guided by the Katowice rulebook.”

With special reference to the resource constraints faced by developing countries, Johnson Smith reiterated the need for partnerships at the national, regional and international levels to collectively address current and emerging risks.

"Jamaica, therefore, seeks the support of ACP and EU members alike in playing their part, through advocacy, sustained and increased contributions, as well as innovative solutions to ensure a successful outcome for the climate financing initiative,” she stated.

She was speaking against the background of Jamaica’s role as co-lead along with France and Qatar for the United Nations Secretary General’s Climate Finance Initiative.

The initiative aims to scale up international climate finance to reach the US$100 billion goal by 2020 and align financial flows and public policies with low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development.

The foreign affairs minister noted that developing countries stand to benefit significantly from the climate financing initiative through the provision of resources for mitigation and adaptation actions, which will enhance their capacity to adapt to the adverse effects of climate change.

The two-day meeting ended on Friday, May 24.

