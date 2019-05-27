Mike Henry again calls for ZOSO in May Pen, Clarendon

Central Clarendon Member of Parliament, Mike Henry, is again calling for the establishment of a Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO) or other enhanced security measures in May Pen to tackle what he says is the increasingly frequent acts of extreme violence, especially murders, in the parish capital.

In a statement, Henry said he has noted a slew of killings in and around the town over recent months, including four fatalities last week.

He further said that on Sunday morning he was called to the scene of a violent gun battle between men armed with high-powered weapons and police personnel who thwarted a brazen, daylight robbery spree in the Guinep Tree area of May Pen.

Two cops were shot and injured in the incident in which two vehicles, including a police service unit, were shot up by the hoodlums.

Henry said there can now be no question about the need for some special security arrangements for May Pen “something I have been calling for for quite some time now, and for which the time has come in no uncertain manner.”

He said criminal in the town have “gotten out of hand and are showing scant regard for the police without the necessary strong security arrangements that will force public order and a significant reduction in violence.”

Central Clarendon MP said while he is aware of the financial challenges of simultaneously establishing and maintaining enhanced security measures in many of the more challenged crime hot spots across the country, “I am sure that May Pen must surely now be clearly on the cards for serious deliberations on such a need, by the security forces and the National Security Ministry, “as the situation just cannot be allowed to continue as is.”

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.