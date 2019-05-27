NCB to reimburse late fees to customers affected by salary delays

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) says it will be reimbursing late fees to customers impacted by the recent delayed salary payments.

To request reimbursement, customers are to visit a branch and speak with their Relationship Officer or Branch Manager or send an email to salary@jncb.com along with any supporting documentation.

NCB says reimbursements are available for customers who incurred late payment fees for utility companies as well as loans and credit cards held at other financial institutions due to the delayed payments.

The bank says it will ensure that customers do not incur late fees on NCB loan and credit card facilities.

“For customers concerned about the impact of late payments on their credit report, we will be working closely with the credit bureaus and other stakeholders to mitigate this,” said Patrick Hylton, President and CEO of the NCB Financial Group.

“We recognise the toll that these challenging outcomes of our system upgrade have had on our customers, and we’re doing everything we can to rectify the situation,” Hylton added.

Meanwhile, NCB says it will be extending the opening hours of its branches today Monday, May 27 and tomorrow Tuesday, May 28 to 3:30 p.m. to facilitate customers who want to do their banking in-branch.

Customers are also reminded that they can use an iABM in any of NCB’s 24-hour Bank on the Go locations islandwide to view balances, make credit card and utility bill payments, transfer, withdraw and deposit funds to their accounts.

“We know that a lot of customers rely on the convenience of our online banking and mobile app platforms, so our teams are working around the clock to fully restore these services,” Hylton noted.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.