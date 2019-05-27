Photos | Highlights of the Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference

Mon | May 27, 2019

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (centre) greets Mikael Phillips, opposition spokesman on transport, while looking on are Juan Carlos Croton (second left), president of the Caribbean Shipping Association and Charles Johnston (left), president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica at the opening ceremony of the 18th annual Caribbean Shipping Association’s Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel.
From left: Charles Johnston, president, Shipping Association of Jamaica; Prime Minister Andrew Holness; Juan Carlos Croton, president of the Caribbean Association; and Marc Sampson, vice-president of Caribbean Shipping Association at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Monday, May 20.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (left) and Charles Johnston (centre), president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica chat with Edward Gonzalez, president and CEO of Seaboard Marine.
Charles Johnston (left), president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica, chat with Ambassador Joachim Schillen, vice-president, Blue Economy and Innovation.
Charles Johnston (right), president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica, and Dr Fritz Pinnock, principal, Caribbean Maritime University, at the opening ceremony of the 18th annual Caribbean Shipping Association’s Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference.
Delegates of the 18th Caribbean Shipping Executives Conference stand for the national anthem.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness (right), greets (from left): Marc Sampson, vice president of Caribbean Shipping Association; Juan Carlos Croton, president of the Caribbean Association; and Charles Johnston, president of the Shipping Association of Jamaica.
Grantley Stephenson (right), CEO of Kingston Wharves Ltd chats with Steadman Fuller (left), Custos of Kingston and Mikael Phillips, Opposition spokesman for transport.
