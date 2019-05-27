Police probing weekend gun attack on St James councillor

Danae Hyman, Online Reporter

The Montego Hill police in St James are now probing the weekend gun attack on Mark McGhann, the councillor for the Sommerton division in St James East Central.

McGhann was reportedly dropping a co-worker at home in Montego Hill, St James when he was pounced upon by a gunman who used a rifle to open fire on his vehicle.

He said after taking "evasive action", the perpetrator fled.

Neither the councillor nor his co-worker was injured.

"I don’t believe it is a target on me because it was not a location that I visit frequently so I am thinking it was just a crime of opportunity," McGhann told The Gleaner.

The councillor also said his vehicle was disabled by the bullets.

The police reportedly found M16 and 9mm spent shells on the ground.

He said National Security Minister Dr Horace Change and St James East Central MP, Edmund Bartlett have been in touch with him.

