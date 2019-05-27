St Catherine man charged following $875,000 ganja seizure

A St Catherine man is to appear before the St Thomas Parish Court on Wednesday after allegedly being held with $875,000 worth of ganja.

Twenty-nine-year-old Raynor Montaque of Codian Drive, Angels Estate in St Catherine was arrested and charged for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act on Friday.

The Morant Bay Police report that about 6:00 p.m., a team conducted an operation in Retreat Cove in the parish during which a premises occupied by Montaque was searched.

According to the police, 35 packages of compressed ganja weighing approximately 175 pounds were found wrapped in masking tape.

The police also report that a further search of the premises revealed seven 25-gallon plastic drums filled with gasoline.

Montaque was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of ganja, dealing in and taking steps to export ganja.

