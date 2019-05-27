Steve Lyston | The four Ps for growth

Everyone wants growth of some kind – whether economic or spiritual. But we cannot receive economic growth without spiritual growth, so both the spiritual and the natural are connected.

True growth starts with God. Isaiah 48:17 says, “Thus says the Lord, your Redeemer, The Holy One of Israel: I am the Lord your God, Who teaches you to profit, Who leads you by the way you should go.” Oftentimes, people brag about their uncanny business sense or their wisdom in a situation that allowed them to succeed without acknowledging Him – God.

The following Ps are strategies to bring true growth that is so well needed in this time.

PRAYER

Prayer is the key to receiving the promises of God, and brings the fulfilment of God over our lives. Prayer brings power, keeps us pure, gives us spiritual, physical and emotional healing and also gives us the access that every person, needs – including businessmen, prime ministers and presidents. Prayer breaks famine, opens the heavens for rain, breaks lack and poverty, changes our climate and our environment. It also brings economic cure. Prayer also brings boldness and solutions. Sadly, many times we pray, but we don’t listen for the response from God. Prayer is a two-way communication activity – speaking and listening – and then act on what we are told.

PERSISTENCE

In business or any other area of life, you will have opposition and struggles. There is nothing wrong with the world itself, the issue lies with the people. There are people within the world who feel they are entitled to all the wealth and access, so they always try to put stumbling blocks before others. So, we must be firm and persistent in difficulty. We must function with tenacity, endurance and determination as keys to growth. For every profit there is a loss, but it is important to press forward; there will be obstacles, but never yield, never give up, keep wrestling with God. Ask, seek, knock. Doors of access will open and justice will be served. People who are denied justice should keep pressing, as it was done in Luke 18:1–10. Sometimes the greater the failure, the greater the growth. Look at the stories of KFC and Disney and you will understand.

PREPARATION

Planning for the future is key to preparation. If we are to experience growth, we have to plan for the future generation. The people of a nation must be prepared before growth can take place. This is one of the reasons why education – particularly a good education – is of such vital importance to any nation.

Preparation brings great savings and allows us to capitalise on new opportunities. For example, if you are in the midst of a drought and there is no vessel prepared to store the water, then when the sudden burst of showers come, you will waste time trying to find vessels; meanwhile, the precious resources will be wasted. Furthermore, all those waiting to benefit from those resources would suffer a loss.

Most countries don’t prepare for the future. Most of them simply try to do damage control when the time comes. Take note:

If Joseph was not prepared, he would not have been able to bring the solution for the economic downturn by storing food and planning distribution.

Noah had to prepare the ark for the flood.

The biggest hindrance to blessings is the lack of preparation. We must also plan for battle in order to maintain growth. We must plan for famine and disasters, and we need to plan for blessings and expansion. God does not promote us unless we prepare. He, by example, always prepares the place before He brings us to it. For example, in marriage you will need to possess the qualities of a wife before He allows you to be one. Additionally, according to Genesis 1, the Lord prepared the earth before He put mankind in it.

Fasting, prayer and giving are also part of the preparation process.

PROMOTION

Passion, humility and diligence come before promotion.

Every person, every nation, desires elevation in every area of their existence, including ratings. God always promotes us, whether physically or financially, and brings greater access for greater growth when we obey Him. Growth is a part of promotion.

Steve Lyston is a biblical economics consultant and author of several books, including ‘End Time Finance’ and ‘The New Millionaire’.