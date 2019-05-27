Why Ann-Marie Vaz declared nil election spending

The Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has explained that it covered the costs associated with the campaign of Ann-Marie Vaz for the April 4 by-election in Portland Eastern.

According to the JLP, Vaz’s sole focus was on the campaign on the ground.

“As per the law governing the financing of political campaigns in Jamaica, a candidate is permitted to be fully and solely financed by his/her political party. Financial control of the campaign was managed by the Jamaica Labour Party. This is the reason for the nil declaration made by her in relation to the by-election,” a spokesperson explained in a statement today.

The clarification came after questions were raised after Vaz reported to the Electoral Commission of Jamaica that she did not spend any money to contest the hotly-contested by-election.

The spokesperson indicated that a declaration of expenses incurred for the by-election will be outlined when the party files a report to the commission.

That report is not due until October.

The defeated candidate, the People’s National Party’s Damion Crawford, indicated that he spent $4,750,000 to contest the by-election.

Full Statement

The Jamaica Labour Party has taken note of comments being made in relation to the published Return of Election Expenses of MP Ann-Marie Vaz from the recently concluded By-elections in Portland Eastern on April 4th, 2019 and wishes to provide clarification to the public.

As per the law governing the financing of political campaigns in Jamaica, a candidate is permitted to be fully and solely financed by his/her political party.

Mrs Vaz’s sole focus was on the campaign on the ground. This proved to be successful.

Financial control of the campaign was managed by the Jamaica Labour Party. This is the reason for the nil declaration made by her in relation to the By-election.

It should be further noted that the declaration of the Political Party Expenses for Portland Eastern By-election are not due until October 2019 as required by the Election Financing Campaign Legislation and Regulations 2017. The Jamaica Labour Party will comply and declare all expenses incurred for the Portland Eastern By-Election.

