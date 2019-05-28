Double murder in Clarendon

The May Pen Police in Clarendon are probing the deaths of a man and a teenage girl who were shot and killed this morning by unknown assailants in Palmers Cross in the parish.

Deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Rajay Allen and 17-year-old Cavelle Dracket, a student of Coates Pen in May Pen.

According to the police, approximately 5:25 a.m, Allen and Dracket were at home when gunmen forcefully entered the premises and opened fire hitting them.

The police were later alerted by residents who heard the gunshots.

On their arrival, they were transported to hospital where Allen was pronounced dead and Dracket died in surgery.

