Edward Seaga | 10 things about the former Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga dedicated almost half of a century to public service.

Seaga died in a Miami hospital today at the age of 89.

He had been battling cancer.

Here are 10 things about him you should know:

1. At the age of 29, he was the youngest person to be nominated to the Legislative Council (later the Senate)

2. Was the longest serving Member of Parliament retiring after 43 years as the Kingston Western representative

3. Was Opposition Leader from 1974 to 1980 and 1989 to 2006

4. Served as Prime Minister from 1980-1989

5. Responsible for the decimalisation of the Jamaican currency

6. Received the Order of the Nation in 2002

7. Retired as a parliamentarian in 2005

8. Served as JLP leader for 31 years

9. Was married twice

10. Was the father of four children

