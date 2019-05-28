Edward Seaga | A snapshot of his political journey
Former Prime Minister Edward Seaga has had a long and decorated political history.
Seaga died on his 89th birthday today, ending his battle with cancer.
At the age of 29, he became the youngest person to be nominated to the Legislative Council, later the renamed the Senate.
Two years later, he became the Member of Parliament for Kingston Western before he was elevated to the highest political seat in Jamaica as Prime Minister.
#RememberingSeaga: Former Prime Minister Edward Phillip George Seaga had a decorated career in public service including more than four decades as a parliamentarian. Relive his journey in pictures. pic.twitter.com/l6LRsIdsz7
— Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) May 28, 2019
Here’s a snapshot of Seaga’s political journey:
1959 - 1962: Member, Legislative Council
1962 - 2005: Member of Parliament, Kingston Western
1967 - 1972: Minister of Finance
1974 - 1980: Opposition Leader
1974 - 2005: Leader, Jamaica Labour Party
1980 - 1989: Prime Minister; Minister of Finance
1989 - 2005: Opposition Leader
