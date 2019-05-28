JCF defends handling of May Pen shoot-out

The police are defending its handling of the robbery at a supermarket in Guinep Tree in Clarendon on Sunday and the subsequent fire-fight with heavy-armed gunmen.

The May Pen Police report that about 9:30 p.m., cops were approaching the supermarket when they were engaged in a confrontation with gunmen.

According to the police, the gunmen, in a bid to escape, used the operator of the supermarket as a shield and made their escape in three motorcars one of which was stolen from the scene of the robbery.

The police say two of the vehicles were intercepted and the gunmen abandoned the vehicles.

According to the police, the following items were among things recovered:

* One Remington shotgun

* Three M-16 magazines

* One 9mm magazine

*Four Hundred and Nintey Six Thousand Dollars

Further, the police say the gunmen escaped with the following items:

* Over $3 million

* One I-phone 10 cellular phone valued at $130,000

* One I-phone 6 cellular phone valued at $80,000

The police say two cops who were shot and injured during the incident were taken to hospital for treatment.

One remain in serious condition while the other was treated and released.

“I hear the concerns of citizens regarding the police’s weaponry and their response to this incident. The first officers on scene were regular beat patrol officers, and the preservation of the lives of the hostages – who were used as human shields by the gunmen – was of top priority.

“These first responders were subsequently supported by other police, including one who used his personal vehicle to block the suspects, and their collective response caused the gunmen to abandon two vehicles, leading to the release of a hostage and the recovery of some of the stolen money”, said Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson.

Meanwhile, the police are imploring business operators to install panic alarm systems at their establishments and to use reputable security companies to pick up and secure cash for lodgement.

Anyone who may be able to assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

