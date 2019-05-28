Phillips wants meeting with police commissioner to discuss crime

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, is to seek a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, to discuss the country’s present crime situation and to be apprised of his plans to reassure and protect the nation especially in the light of the May Pen attack.

Opposition Spokesperson on National Security, Fitz Jackson, says urgent and effective steps must be taken immediately to stem the deteriorating law and order situation which is threatening peaceful existence in several communities.

In a statement today, Jackson said the assault on law and order by large gangs of highly-trained and armed gunmen was highlighted yesterday in May Pen, Clarendon where five masked men armed with M16 rifles and other high-powered weaponry created mayhem in the township in broad daylight.

A police sergeant and a constable, both attached to the May Pen Police Station, were shot and injured as they attempted to foil a robbery at a supermarket in Guinep Tree along Main Street.

Jackson argued that there have been other significant flare-ups in crime and violence and murders in other parishes including Kingston, St Andrew and St Ann.

Further, Jackson contended that despite the presence of the State of Emergency in the three Western parishes, including St James, hardened and apparently well-trained criminals have continued their murderous rampage, carrying out daylight robberies against legitimate businesses with impunity.

“Those in the government and elsewhere who believe that a declaration of a State of Emergency is a medium or long term fix for crime need to face the reality that without a national crime plan that effectively focuses on investigations and arrests, there will be no end in sight for this level of criminality,” Jackson said.

