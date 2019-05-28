Police High Command rejects claim civilian paid for injured cop's medical treatment

The Police High Command is dismissing a media report that the CT scan for one of the two policemen shot and injured during a Sunday’s robbery in Clarendon was delayed and had to be paid for by a businessman.

The high command said this is not true.

In a statement, it said that all arrangements for the treatment of both policemen were made by the police’s Welfare Officer, Assistant Superintendent Raymond Wilson, with the JCF having complete responsibility for the full payment of all costs incurred for the treatment of the cops.

According to the high command, the hospital was not able to provide the CT scan and as a consequence, arrangements were made with a Senior Manager at a private diagnostic facility by ASP Wilson and the scan was administered.

The Police High Command is expressing sincere thanks and commendation to the doctors and staff at the May Pen Hospital and all the other health care workers to include those at the private facility for the care and attention given to the injured cops.

