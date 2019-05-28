Sections of Ocho Rios Bypass will be single lane on Wednesday

Due to corrective works planned for the Ocho Rios bypass on Wednesday, the National Works Agency (NWA) is alerting motorists to the possibility of delays when travelling along some sections of the roadway.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says a few locations along the corridor will be paved including areas at Old Road, Shades Road (near Irie FM) and Evelyn Street, in the vicinity of the Ocho Rios police station.

Shaw says the works will begin at 9:00 a.m. and should be completed by 5:00 p.m.

To avoid delays, motorist may opt to use Main Street through the town of Ocho Rios.

Road users are reminded to obey all warning signs and the instructions of flag persons and the police.

