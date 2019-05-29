Buju Banton's nephew freed of shooting, gun charges

Entertainer Daniel Rose, who was charged with the December 2011 shooting of his neighbour in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew, was today freed in the Gun Court in downtown Kingston.

The 28-year-old, who is the nephew of reggae icon, Buju Banton, was charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm.

Allegations were that the complainant was at his house before dawn when the door to the premises was kicked in and men armed with guns opened fire.

The complainant escaped injury.

Rose was subsequently taken into custody and later charged.

The accused denied the allegations.

Under cross-examination by attorney-at-law Peter Champagnie the complainant admitted that he did not identify the voice of the accused in his written statement to the police.

He also admitted that the exterior light on his house was turned off at the time of the shooting.

Champagnie submitted that based on the evidence, the court could not be certain that it was the accused who committed the act.

The court agreed and found him not guilty.

