Clarendon man who trafficked, sexually exploited 13-y-o gets five years imprisonment

A Clarendon man has been sentenced to five years imprisonment at hard labour for trafficking in persons and three years imprisonment at hard labour for having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years.

The sentence is to run concurrently, which means he will serve a total of five years.

The victim was 13-year-old at the time of the incident.

Sentencing was handed down in the Circuit Court last Friday after Aston Alcock pleaded guilty to the offences on April 3.

Evidence was led in court that in January 2015, the mother of the teen girl, who is of a Kingston address, reported her missing to the Denham Town Police.

A probe was launched.

Ongoing investigations revealed that the teenager was lured by a stranger to another parish where she was being sexually exploited.

That April, the 13-year-old met a police officer who questioned her and was able to ascertain where she lived as well as obtain a telephone number for her mother who was contacted and reunited with her daughter.

Further investigations led to Alcock’s arrested in Central Village, St Catherine in August.

On Thursday September 3, 2015, he was charged with having sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years and later charged with trafficking in persons following a ruling by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This is the sixth conviction since the enactment of the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Suppression and Punishment) Act, 2007 and the first conviction since the law was amended in 2018 to allow for a trial by a judge alone.

