Edna Manley College vows to stamp out sex harassment

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

Coming out of a 17-hour-long meeting on Tuesday, the Board of Management at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts is promising a zero-tolerance approach to sexual and other forms of violence.

The meeting came in light of a Sunday Gleaner exposé and subsequent reports of allegations of sexual harassment and assault implicating at least two male lecturers at the institution.

READ: College #MeToo - Victims expose Edna Manley sexual harassment cover-up

READ: Lecturer says Edna Manley’s sex predator affected hundreds

READ: Edna Manley controversy deepens as more victims speak out

The issue has affected morale at the St Andrew-based fine arts institution.

"The Board of Management is currently investigating the allegations of sexual harassment,” a spokesperson said in a statement posted on social media.

"Students are assured of a safe space to lodge their complaints yourconcerns@emcee.edu.jm."

The spokesperson said the institution is committed to the safety and well-being of its students and staff and aims to maintain a workplace and learning environment free of sexual harassment and all forms of violence.

The school’s statement came amid a petition launched by advocate Alisa Hinds seeking the intervention of the Office of the Prime Minister to have at least one offending teacher removed.

A number of past students have also launched social media petitions encouraging their peers to name their alleged perpetrators.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.