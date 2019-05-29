Gas prices down $2.87, diesel down $2.98

Gas prices are to go down by $2.87 on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $131.99 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $134.82

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $2.98 per litre to sell for $135.10.

The price of Kerosene will move down by $3.01 to sell for $116.39.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $1.97 to sell for $41.25, while butane will move down by $0.95 to sell for $43.87 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

