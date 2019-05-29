Gov't to spend $2 billion to improve public sector efficiency

The Government will be spending over J$2 billion on some critical projects to improve efficiency in targeted areas of its operations over the next four years.

The projects are the modernisation of the work permit system in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security; improving the ICT network infrastructure at the Child Protection and Family Services Agency; enhancing cross-border trade; the implementation of a fisheries licensing and registration system; upgrading the GOJ data centre; and the establishment of the GOJ ICT network.

The Transformation Implementation Unit in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is managing the implementation of the projects under the Support to the Public Sector Transformation Programme.

Speaking at a signing ceremony on Tuesday Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Colette Roberts Risden, said the modernisation of the work permit system will significantly improve the customer experience for work permit applicants.

In the meantime, Financial Secretary, Darlene Morrison, emphasised that “it is very important to work together as ministries and departments to realise efficiency gains in the public sector and to improve the delivery of services to everyone who accesses public services.”

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.