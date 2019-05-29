Hello Mi Neighbour | How to treat with beggars

Hello mi neighbour! My, my, can see that you are not in a good mood this morning. That disgusting beggar again, eenh? After all, you have to bust your shut just to survive and make ends meet: school fee, lunch money, daycare, light, water, cable and medical, etc. “Can’t understand why a strong man like that doesn’t go and find a job, instead of being out here harassing hard-working people!” That’s everybody’s concern, my dear. Is it the economy or a bad habit being formed?

Personally, I find some beggars quite obnoxious and overbearing. Not particularly fond of them even though I try to understand where many of them are coming from: unemployment, poverty, hunger, mental health, laziness, sickness, etc. Still, we would rather not be bothered by these persons, some of whom show up at church, restaurant, store, fast food and along the streets with a story and outstretched hands. To make matters worse, their timing is never right!

Beggars are all over the world – said to be a worldwide phenomenon. Did not realise this until my first visit to Brooklyn, New York, many years ago where a white American man begged me a dime while walking along Jamaica Ave. Hmmm … Jamaica Avenue. Coincidence? The problem is, people don’t know whether or not beggars are lying to make a quick buck, as it is in many instances. So, some genuine needs may not be met because people hate being conned. A reality that all face. Do we give a helping hand just in case? Your call.

In Jamaica, we do not only see adult beggars, but we also see children (especially boys) in the streets begging money for lunch, books, uniforms and grocery for mother and younger siblings etc. What will become of the children, whose circumstances have placed them in this predicament, must be a concern of all. We must be our little neighbours’ keepers, long after Child Month has passed.

A study, which examined the causative factors behind children being on the streets, not only identified a range of survival strategies which they developed or the negative experiences, like child abuse that drove them out of the homes, but inadequate programmes resulting from the low priority placed on issues related to child welfare in general. According to the study, “The problems street children face can be corrected over time through working with the affected children directly and by addressing the symptoms indirectly.”

It must be borne in mind that the youth constitute the most important human resource potential that can contribute significantly to the overall development of a nation. This means that much more needs to be done at the local and national levels to harness this tremendous potential, which will determine the strength and resilience a country needs in pursuing its socio-economic, political and spiritual goals.

While it is a known fact that parents and guardians are naturally expected to ensure the social, moral, educational, and spiritual development of all children, all adults must also understand their supporting role in ensuring that children do not become a burden to society in their adult life. Our little ones need us … they may be a nuisance later on if we don’t pay attention to them now.

Thanks to neighbours

- Veneta, St Andrew, for offering a sewing machine to neighbour.

- Janet, St Andrew, for offering food items to a needy neighbour in St Catherine.

- Mr Walker, St Andrew, for items of clothing.

Neighbours’ requests

- Sister Ray, needs neighbour’s assistance to build nursery to help care for children of workers in the community.

- Neighbour, badly needs help with food.

- Neighbour, unemployed, desperately needs a mattress.

- Neighbour, Manchester, asking for a stroller. Very difficult to walk with baby back and forth.

- Sister Daley, St Thomas, wheelchair-bound needs a TV to keep her company.

To help, please call Silton Townsend @ 334-8165, 884-3866, or deposit to acct # 351 044 276 NCB. Alternatively, send donations to HELLO NEIGHBOUR c/o 53 Half-Way Tree Road, Kingston 10; Paypal/credit card: email: zicron22@yahoo.com. Contact email: helloneighbour@yahoo.com. Visit hellomineighbourja.blogspot.com. Mr Townsend exclusively manages the collections and distributions mentioned in this column and is neither an employee nor agent of The Gleaner.