Jamaica's Darian Douglas advances to Scripps Spelling Bee finals Thursday

The Gleaner's Children's Own Spelling Bee champion Darian Douglas has advanced to Thursday's final of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., United States.

He is among 50 spellers to have advanced from a field of 565 competitors from around the world after preliminary tests and on stage spelling.

Three other Jamaican spellers did not advance past round three.

They are: Titchfield High’s Rhonoya Anderson, Honey Advani of Heinz Simonitsch School and Ashleigh Jarrett of Immaculate Conception High.

Spellers eliminated after round three are tied for the same place.

The finals begin Thursday at 10 a.m. Eastern time and will be aired on ESPN.

