RJRGLEANER Group saddened by passing of former chairman Rev C. Evans Bailey

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group are saddened by the death today of a former Chairman of Radio Jamaica Limited, Reverend C. Evans Bailey.

Bailey was the third chairman of RJR and succeeded Peter Abrahams in that job on July 8, 1980.

He served for almost 14 years until March 31, 1994, when he demitted office.

He was succeeded by J. A. Lester Spaulding as Chairman.

Known for his mild, thoughtful manner, Reverend Bailey became the Chairman of RJR only a few weeks after being first appointed to the Board.

His steady leadership was appreciated by all.

For more than a decade he was unwell and out of the public glare, but his contribution to RJR was not and will not be forgotten.

The Board, Management and staff express our sympathies to his family at this time of bereavement.

