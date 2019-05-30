Brunswick Avenue in Spanish Town reduced to single lane traffic

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising motorists in Spanish Town, St Catherine to use alternative routes to Brunswick Avenue as drainage improvement works are currently being carried out near Young Street.

NWA’s Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, explains that the roadway has been reduced to single lane to allow for the replacement of a defective drain grating.

He says, as a result, motorists may face delays at the location.

The restriction is to allow for the sufficient completion of concrete works.

Motorists approaching Brunswick Avenue from the direction of Eltham should use Young Street while those travelling from Brunswick Street are to utilise the extreme left side of the roadway.

Activities on the $5-million project will continue into tomorrow, Friday, May 31 with the installation of the new grating, following which the roadway will be reopened to the normal two-way flow of traffic.

The project also entails the rehabilitation of sidewalks as well as the construction of curb and channel.

