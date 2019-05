US travel agent Wanda Keefer partnered with the Sandals Foundation to gift over 300 backpacks, teaching and learning supplies for all the teachers and students of Sudbury All-Age School in rural St James​. Sandals Foundation ambassadors from Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Inn, also fêted the children and joined them for a fun and games session, which brought smiles to everyone’s faces.