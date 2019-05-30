Female nurse killed in Clarendon, alleged attacker in custody

A 55-year-old nurse was allegedly stabbed to death by a man in Hayes district, Clarendon on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, who is also an Ambulance Service Contractor, has been identified as Cuban Nancy Samuels, who is of Copper Avenue, New Harbour Village, St Catherine address.

The May Pen Police report that about 3:00 p.m., Samuels was allegedly attacked by an ambulance driver and a knife used to stab her.

The police were summoned and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The man was taken into custody.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.