St James cops extend ‘successful’ Operation Restore Paradise by 90 days

Head of the St James Police, Superintendent Vernon Ellis, has indicated that 60 persons have been arrested for various offences including breaches of the Dangerous Drugs and Municipalities Acts in Montego Bay under the ongoing zero tolerance initiative dubbed ‘Operation Restore Paradise’.

The operation, which was slated to last for one week from May 20, has been extended by a further 90 days owing to its success, according to Ellis.

Providing an update on week one of the initiative to JIS News, Ellis further disclosed that some 1.5 million single-use plastic bags were seized from 41 establishments with a businessman being prosecuted under the Trade Act and the Natural Resources and Conservation Authority Act.

He said several business establishments were also closed for breaching the Public Health Act.

Ellis further noted that 900 persons were prosecuted for breaches of the Road Traffic Act, while more than 60 sensitisation sessions were conducted.

“We also removed 50 tints from public passenger vehicles that are not supposed to have them. We removed 26 registration plates for defects, which are to be remedied by owners. We did 69 sensitisation sessions with all the agencies. We sensitised 4,008 persons in terms of the use of seat belts and helmets, how to not block gridded areas, and [taxi operators] for not wearing their uniforms,” Superintendent Ellis informed.

He added that a total of 564 illegal connections were removed by the National Water Commission and the Jamaica Public Service Company.

In the meantime, the St James police head said the operation resulted in “significant decongestion in public places” in Montego Bay and the feedback from the public has been positive.

“Traffic flowed freely. We saw people wearing their seat belt; taxi drivers came out in their uniform [and there is] no vending on thoroughfares. The efforts are great, the feedback is great, the change in behaviour is great, so we are continuing with phase two of the operation, which is expected to last for 90 days,” Superintendent Ellis said.

Some 15 state agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the National Solid Waste Management Authority, the National Environment and Planning Agency, the St James Municipal Corporation and the Transport Authority, have collaborated with the police to undertake the initiative.

