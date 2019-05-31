Alleged quack doctor remanded in custody

WESTERN BUREAU:

The bail hearing for Alicia England, the alleged quack doctor who reportedly conned several persons in western Jamaica out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, did not proceed as scheduled in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday as her designated surety was absent.

England, who also goes by the names ‘England McCrane’ and ‘Dr McCrane,’ is facing fraud charges. She was remanded in custody until June 3, when another bail hearing is slated to take place.During yesterday’s court sitting, England’s attorney, Martyn Thomas, told presiding judge Sandria Wong-Small that for reasons not explained, the person who would be acting as the defendant’s surety was unable to attend court.The court was also told that while several documents to verify England’s true identity were still outstanding, a cellular phone which had been confiscated from the defendant had been found by the police. Following further discussions with the prosecution and defence, Wong-Small set June 3 as the new date for England’s bail hearing.England was arrested and charged in March after she was allegedly discovered practising as a medical doctor in western Jamaica without the requisite qualifications and licence.Following her arrest, the Medical Association of Jamaica issued a warning to the public to do their due diligence if they suspect individuals are posing as doctors without the requisite authorisation.England first appeared in the St James Parish Court on April 9, at which time an order was made for her identity to be independently verified.

C.T.