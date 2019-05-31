Almost $18 million worth of cocaine seized at Port Bustamante

The police’s Narcotics Division and Border Protection Unit of the Jamaica Customs Agency are probing the discovery of almost $18 million dollars worth of cocaine at the Port of Kingston.

The agency says the 10 packages of cocaine weighing 12 kilograms were discovered in eight parcels at the port yesterday.

The parcels were inside an import container that was searched during an operation.

According to customs, the cocaine has an estimated street value J$17,688,000.00.

No arrests were made in relation to the seizure.

