Firearm and ammunition seized in Trelawny, six arrested

Six persons were taken into custody by the Falmouth Police Division in relation to the seizure of a firearm and three rounds of ammunition during an operation in Bounty Hall, Trelawny on Thursday.

The police say about 6:00 p.m. a team was in the area when a premises occupied by four men and two females was searched.

The police say during the search, the firearm with a magazine containing three 9 mm rounds of ammunition was found in their possession.

All six persons were taken into custody in relation to the seizure.

