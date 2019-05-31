Five shot at football game in Manchester

Tamara Bailey, Gleaner Writer

The Manchester Police are probing the shooting of five persons, four of them students, in the community of Bethel Street in New Green last evening.

They were among a crowd at a football game.

It is reported that about 6:00 pm, a car drove up and three men armed with guns exited the vehicle.

They opened fire at the crowd.

When the shooting ended, five persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were assisted to hospital for medical treatment.

Four of the injured are students from Mile Gully, Crosskeys and Bellefield high schools.

Principal of the Mile Gully High School, Christopher Tyme, told The Gleaner that his student was shot four times - in the shoulder, the hand and the back.

According to Tyme, the student is in high spirits and is recovering after surgery.

“I had the privilege of speaking to him and he has even given me a message to take back to school… he is a 19-year-old Grade 11 student making his way on out …we are grateful and we remain very hopeful,” he said.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.