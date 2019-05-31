IGT Jamaica beautifies Mustard Seed’s Jerusalem

A splash of golden-green foliage will now greet visitors to the Mustard Seed Communities’ (MSC)-Jerusalem after IGT Jamaica contributed towards beautifying the entrance to the home for Labour Day 2019.

IGT donated160 Duranta Gold seedlings which were planted by its staff members and members of MSC-Jerusalem on May 16, 2019.

IGT General Manager Debbie Green indicated that the home had a special place in their hearts. In September 2015, MSC Jerusalem was the first of five Mustard Seed facilities to receive an After-School Advantage (ASA) computer centre from IGT Jamaica.

“Our partnership with Mustard Seed continues to flourish. Last November, we opened the fifth Mustard Seed ASA Centre at the Matthew 25:40 home. We remain steadfast in our efforts to use technology to empower our children who face developmental challenges,” Green said.

Darcy Tulloch Williams, executive director of MSC expressed gratitude to IGT Jamaica. “The computers have really been a lifesaver for the children. IGT has been so generous in setting up the ASA Centre and in following up with us afterwards,” Tulloch said.

She noted that the computers connect the children who are living with various disabilities to the outside world.

“It has been extremely impactful in their lives,” Tulloch Williams said.

Jerusalem is located on 14 acres of land near Spanish Town, St Catherine. The residential care facility houses a preschool, a village layout for older residents, and agricultural initiatives.