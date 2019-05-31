Jazz Night a hit at 100, on the roof

Kingston’s nightlife just got better. Every Thursday is dubbed ‘Jazz Night’ at 100 on the roof top, last week.

The ‘labouring’ came to an end with the sweet sounds of the Ozou’le band and friends, and the experience was topped off with two-for-one mixed-drink specials all night.

The crowd was a mixture of mature folks and millennials in the same space, with the aim of enjoying some jazz. One could also consider the night an open-mic occasion as patrons who were interested took over the mic to serenade the crowd with reggae songs drizzled with a cup of jazz. Songs such as So What by Miles Davis, A Night in Tunisia by Dizzy Gillespie and Body and Soul by Billie Holiday took over the bodies present and had them swaying in delight.

If you missed it, here are the highlights.