Markland 'Action' Edwards leaving RJR 94FM

Popular radio personality Markland ‘Action’ Edwards has resigned from The RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

Edwards was the co-host of RJR’s afternoon radio programme ‘Too Live Crew’ with ‘The Burger Man’.

He was also the host of D’ Spot on Saturdays.

He has been with RJR since 2011 and started hosting Too Live Crew on November 10 2014.

Today is his last day at this station.

