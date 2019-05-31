Over 3000 pounds of ganja seized in Manchester, men arrested

Two men are in custody following the seizure of over 3000 pounds of ganja on Spur Tree main road in Manchester on Thursday.

The police say the drug has an estimated street value of over $12 million.

The men’s identities are being withheld by the police pending formal interviews in the presence of their attorneys-at-law.

The police say about 3:40 pm, a team was conducting operations when they signalled a GMC motor truck to stop.

According to the police, the driver complied, the motor vehicle was searched and 62 knitted plastic bags with several packages of compressed ganja were found.

The police say the ganja weighs approximately 3,010 pounds.

The truck and the drugs were subsequently seized and the men arrested.

