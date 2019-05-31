Paracord Eccentrixx offering something different

The Gleaner met Alex Honegan recently at the Craft Craft Jamaica Pop-Up Craft Village inside the Lindo Auditorium at Campion College in St Andrew.

There was a wide variety of items, made of sundry materials, on sale, but the items offered by Honegan, under the brand Paracord Eccentrixx, were made of a type of material that no other item in the hall was made of. He said his bracelets, chokers, USB bracelets and watchbands are made of paracord.

“One of our main distinguishing features from our competitors is durability. Our paracord can pull up to 550lb. It’s washable, and we provide every colour in this world. Our products are extremely, 100 per cent customisable, and our material carries some sentiments as its origin dates back to World War 1. It was a survival cord used by soldiers,” he told Living.

Research found, among other things, that “parachute cord is a lightweight nylon kernmantle rope originally used in the suspension lines of parachutes.” Additionally: “This cord is useful for many other tasks and is now used as a general purpose utility cord by both military personnel and civilians. This versatile cord was even used by astronauts during the 82nd space shuttle mission to repair the Hubble Space Telescope. The braided sheath has a high number of interwoven strands for its size, giving it a relatively smooth texture.”

VARIOUS USES

The uses to which paracord is put are very extensive. They include emergency wristbands, emergency snares, fishing lines, boot laces, dog leashes, clothes lines, knife handles, hammocks, pulley lines and bags. The list seems endless, but from it, Honegan has pulled items that enhance your appearance.

“The business started in January 2017. It came about while I was in high school (Kingston College). I was just brainstorming ways in which I could make money at the time. I remembered that back in primary school, I used to make bracelets from the fronds of coconut trees. It took some time and research for me to discover paracord. I started weaving the paracord into bracelets, as well, and from there on, the inspiration just kept coming,” the University of the West Indies marketing student explained.

The inspiration has evolved into a business venture that is up and running, twisting, plaiting and weaving.

And what is the reaction to his handiwork?

“The public loves the products./ the most popular comment is,‘Wow, these are different,’” Honegan said.

“Many plans are in place for new products in the near future, and we will be expanding and stretching our product line,” he added.

There is no end to the length and strength of paracord and what Honegan might do with it.