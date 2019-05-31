Prosecution closes case in Uchence Wilson gang trial

The prosecution has closed its case in the trial of reputed gang leader Uchence Wilson and his alleged 23 gang members, prompting an adjournment of the matter that has gripped the nation for months.

The case is expected to resume on July 1.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes will be presiding over another matter during the break.

In the interim, Justice Sykes has requested a document from the prosecution, outlining its case.

This document should be disclosed to the court and the defence by June 14.

When the trial resumes, defence attorneys are expected to make no-case submissions on behalf of the 24 accused.

The trial will then take another break when the Easter term ends on July 31 and resume on September 23.

The trial is expected to end on October 30.

During the trial, which began on March 4, the prosecution led evidence that the alleged gang members carried out robberies in Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, St Ann, and St Mary.

Witnesses said that select gang members would carry out surveillance on properties and execute the robberies.

It was also revealed that some of the stolen items were allegedly taken to a popular pawn store in the Corporate Area in exchange for money.

Robbery victims who were among the 32 witnesses called during the trial gave horrific details about how they were robbed.

Wilson and the other 23 alleged gang members, who include four women and a policeman, are on trial for breaches of the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act 2014, commonly known as the anti-gang legislation, for crimes allegedly committed from 2015 and 2017.

They are also being tried for breaches of the Firearms Act.

nickoy.wilson@gleanerjm.com